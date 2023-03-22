MNPD lawsuit claims officer responsible for woman’s 2021 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman with an order of protection against her ex-husband was shot and killed in 2021 and now her family is suing Metro Nashville Police.

The lawsuit has spurred an internal investigation, which outlines where officers did not follow policy when responding to that call for help.

The attorney for Michaela Carter’s family said she was killed ten minutes after police left.

The internal investigation shows the responding officer had a deficient or inefficient performance of duties, including not offering the victim shelter.

Michaela Carter was shot and killed back in 2021 and police said James Leggett, Cartr’s ex-husband, is responsible.

Carter had an order of protection against Leggett. Her family’s attorney claims the investigation shows when Carter called the police and texts from Leggett potentially being suicidal or doing something stupid.

Ultimately, the attorney states the responding officer, Jason Hees, should have offered her shelter.

Officer Hees should have attached the text messages to his report and contacted a supervisor to advise him that Leggett was suicidal and was possibly seen that morning at Carter’s cousin’s apartment with a gun, according to the attorney.

Officer Hees accepted responsibility for the findings back in June of last year and received a two-day suspension.

Metro Nashville Police have yet to respond to questions regarding the lawsuit.

