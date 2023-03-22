Missing Nashville man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Wednesday morning that a missing 68-year-old man from Nashville had been located and was safe.

TBI and Metro Nashville Police were looking for Alfred Crawford this week after his he disappeared from the McCampbell Avenue area on Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued on Monday, due to his medical condition which likely made it difficult for him to return home without help.

Crawford was last seen on March 20 before he was found on Wednesday morning.

Crawford was one of four missing adults in Tennessee with active Silver Alerts.

Tennessee’s Silver Alert law applies to missing people who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

Good news!!

Happy to report that Alfred Crawford has been located, and is safe! pic.twitter.com/SUbq4iQO0I — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 22, 2023

