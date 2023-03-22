Missing Nashville man found safe

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Alfred Crawford on Monday.
Alfred Crawford
Alfred Crawford(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Wednesday morning that a missing 68-year-old man from Nashville had been located and was safe.

TBI and Metro Nashville Police were looking for Alfred Crawford this week after his he disappeared from the McCampbell Avenue area on Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued on Monday, due to his medical condition which likely made it difficult for him to return home without help.

Crawford was last seen on March 20 before he was found on Wednesday morning.

Crawford was one of four missing adults in Tennessee with active Silver Alerts.

Tennessee’s Silver Alert law applies to missing people who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Georgia children still in DCS custody
Children won’t be returned to Georgia family until mom submits to drug testing
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has...
Williamson Co. District Attorney Kim Helper dies
Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI releases video of missing teen’s mom pleading for her to return home
Leah Lund hugs one of the teens that came to her house where two teens died in a crash on...
High schoolers grieving loss of two friends, find comfort from unlikely source

Latest News

Duck River in Maury County, TN.
Maury County residents fight to protect Duck River
3 semi-trucks crash on I-40 eastbound.
Three semi-trucks pile up on I-40 in Smith County
WSMV Duck River
Protection sought for Duck River
wsmv baby on life support
Baby on life support to donate organs