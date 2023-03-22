Middle Tennessee hopefuls perform on ‘The Voice’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five more local hopefuls are vying for a chance to become the next champion of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The show features performers from all over the country, and the list of contestants from the Nashville area is growing quickly.

Here’s the rundown of a few artists who performed and advanced to the next round of the show this week:

JB Somers

JB Somers performed “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell during the show on Monday.

Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper turned their chairs for the Alabama native who now lives in Nashville. Somers thanked Chance for his interest but chose Clarkson and his coach for the competition.

Kason Lester

Kason Lester performed “It’s Not Over” by Daughtry on Monday, and immediately gained the interest of Blake Shelton who turned his chair within the first 30 seconds of the artist’s performance. Shelton was the only judge to turn his chair, automatically placing Lester on his team for the season.

Lester is originally from Lebanon.

Alyssa Lazar

Alyssa Lazar performed “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney on the show on Monday. Chance the Rapper was the only judge to turn his chair for the Nashville artist, which meant Lazar took the second to last spot on his team.

Grace West

Grace West performed “Maybe it was Memphis” by Pam Tillis. Niall Horan and Blake Shelton both turned their chairs for the Nashville songwriter.

Horan called the 19-year-old artist a “born storyteller,” but West ultimately swayed country and chose Shelton as her coach. West was selected as Shelton’s final artist, completing his team for the season.

Katie Beth Forakis

Katie Beth Forakis performed “Ghost” by Justin Bieber.

Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan both turned their chairs for Forakis, both offering her the last spot on their team. The artist from Savannah, Tennessee chose Clarkson as her coach.

Catch NBC’s ‘The Voice every Monday and Tuesday to keep up with the local artists’ journeys.

