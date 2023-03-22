Man crashes car after being shot in Springfield

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
There is currently no suspect or cause of the shooting.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after being shot several times and crashing his car in Springfield, Smokey Barn News reports.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Springfield Police, Robertson County EMS, and the Springfield Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Blair Street.

Officials at the scene told SBN that upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old man had been shot several times while driving. The man reportedly crashed into a yard following the shooting.

Officials told SBN that first responders had to perform extreme measures to stabilize the man. He was transported to Skyline Medical where he remains in critical condition.

This is the second shooting in Springfield this week. The first took place on Memorial Boulevard on Sunday and left a man injured after he was shot in the leg.

The suspect and motive behind the shooting are unknown.

Springfield Police are leading the overnight shooting investigation, which remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

