Lawsuit claims MNPD officer responsible for woman’s 2021 murder

Michaela Carter was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband minutes after police left her residence.
A woman with an order of protection against her ex-husband was shot and killed in 2021 and now her family is suing Metro Nashville Police.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman with an order of protection against her ex-husband was shot and killed in 2021 and now her family is suing Metro Nashville Police.

The lawsuit has spurred an internal investigation, which outlines where officers did not follow policy when responding to that call for help.

The attorney for Michaela Carter’s family said she was killed ten minutes after police left.

The internal investigation shows one of the responding officers “demonstrated inefficiency, negligence, or incompetence in the performance of his duties.” Carter called the police and showed them texts from Leggett potentially being suicidal and policy was not followed, according to the attorney.

Michaela Carter and her father were both shot that day in 2021 with Michaela succumbing to her injuries. Police said James Leggett, Carter’s ex-husband, is responsible.

Ultimately, the attorney states the responding officer, Jason Hees, should have offered her shelter.

Officer Hees should have attached the text messages to his report and contacted a supervisor to advise him that Leggett was suicidal and was possibly seen that morning at Carter’s cousin’s apartment with a gun, according to the attorney.

Officer Hees accepted responsibility for the findings back in June of last year and received a two-day suspension.

Metro Nashville Police have yet to respond to questions regarding the lawsuit.

