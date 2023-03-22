GoFundMe set up to help family of teens killed in Lebanon crash

5-month-old is in serious condition at Vanderbilt’s children’s hospital.
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their 5-month-old son Jayden. Holden Jayden is Cali's mother Ginger Minor.(Photo submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of two teens killed in a car crash on Sunday with their 5-month-old son clinging to life.

Toby Lackey and Cali Minor, both 19, were killed in the crash in the 4200 block of Old Murfreesboro Road around 1 p.m. Sunday. Their 5-month-old son, Jayden Lackey, was in the back seat of the car.

Jayden Lackey is currently in critical condition at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The GoFundMe account was set up by Minor’s uncle to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Five Georgia children still in DCS custody
Children won’t be returned to Georgia family until mom submits to drug testing
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Map showing crash and the discovery of a body in White House.
Body found in yard tied to earlier crash in White House
Two teenagers died and a baby was injured in a crash on Old Murfreesboro Road.
2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon

Latest News

Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI releases video of missing teen’s mom pleading for her to return home
A parking ticket from a private company in downtown Nashville.
Avoiding paying parking ticket? These could be the consequences
Human remains identified in Maury County
Human remains identified in Maury County
Penalties for not paying a parking ticket
Penalties for not paying a parking ticket