GoFundMe set up to help family of teens killed in Lebanon crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of two teens killed in a car crash on Sunday with their 5-month-old son clinging to life.

Toby Lackey and Cali Minor, both 19, were killed in the crash in the 4200 block of Old Murfreesboro Road around 1 p.m. Sunday. Their 5-month-old son, Jayden Lackey, was in the back seat of the car.

Jayden Lackey is currently in critical condition at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The GoFundMe account was set up by Minor’s uncle to help with expenses.

