First Alert Forecast: Rain Ends Soon, then Warming Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain will move out this afternoon, making for a brighter & warmer Thursday.

NEXT 36 HOURS:

Showers will continue this afternoon for a time before wrapping up and exiting to the east. Clouds will linger long enough to limit temperatures to the 50s. An occasional south breeze to 20 mph can be expected.

Temperatures will hold steady tonight under a variably cloudy sky.

Thursday will turn warm and breezy with sunshine and clouds mixed. Count on highs to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY -- First Alert Weather Day In Effect:

The daylight hours on Friday will generally be dry, breezy, warm, and humid. We’ll have highs once again around 80 degrees.

Friday night, strong - severe storms will move in from the west. Damaging wind, hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Storms will be strongest Friday evening along and west of I-65 and weaken slightly as they approach the Cumberland Plateau after midnight. Specific arrival time of storms for individual communities is still uncertain due to discrepancies in computer model solutions. Keep checking back with us in the days to come for more detailed information on that.

Strong - severe storms will be possible in the Mid State and southern Kentucky Friday night. (WSMV)

WEEKEND:

Lingering showers will move out early on Saturday. It’ll be very mild and breezy. A cold front moving through will begin to allow drier air to enter the Mid State. South-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau could have a final round of late day storms as that front approaches. There’s the outside chance one or two of those storms could become strong with wind and hail.

Sunday will start off bright, before clouds return. A late day shower or two will be possible, moving in from the south.

A few showers are likely Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will bring a few showers.

Tuesday will turn cooler.

Right now, Wednesday looks sunny and beautiful with highs in the upper 60s.

