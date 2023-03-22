Final renderings released ahead of Belle Meade Plaza development vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Renderings have been released showing the final proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza development before the Metro Planning Commission vote on the project at a meeting Thursday night.

The changes include increasing the number of parking spaces while reducing the size and height of retail and apartment buildings in the redeveloped shopping complex.

It comes following a NDOT traffic study that gave failing grades to two main roads in the area. The study said the traffic issues will only get worse over the next decade with three developments near the intersection of White Bridge Pike and Harding Pike.

Developer Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners said it changed its plans after working with Planning Department staff to incorporate feedback from several community meetings.

People who live in the area, like Kate Parrish, said they are still concerned the project will turn the already congested area into complete gridlock.

“The development that is being proposed currently is too big. Period,” Parrish said. “It’s too big for what the current infrastructure of that intersection can handle.”

Parrish said the updated plans and NDOT traffic study were not released early enough, limiting the amount of time community members are able to review the proposals and how it will impact their neighborhoods.

Her main concern is the risk that comes with the developments that will create more than 1,000 new apartments, 400,000 square feet of retail and office space, a grocery store and multiple hotels.

“It’s not safe right now for anybody to walk to Belle Meade Plaza. It’s not safe for anyone to ride a bicycle to Belle Meade Plaza,” Parrish said. “These are the upgrades and additions that we would need in order for the Belle Meade Plaza to actually be of use to community members.”

AJ Capital said it wants to work to fix these issues in its Belle Meade Plaza development. Vice President Pablo David released a statement that reads in part: “We are excited to note that this program reduces daily site visits by 40% of what currently exists. In addition to our revised proposal, Adventurous Journeys has committed to fund NDOT’s recommendations following a robust mobility study.”

The Planning Commission meeting starts at 4 p.m. Thursday. The development team will present its changes before the commission possibly votes on their staff’s recommendation to approve the project with some conditions.

