Dolly Parton announces new book detailing outfits through the years

It’ll be the first time some of the outfits in Dolly’s private collection are made available to the public.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced a new book Wednesday that will offer an inside look at her unique outfits and detail how she crafted the Dolly look.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones will release on Oct. 17. The book will feature behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly’s career and life, along with pictures of her iconic outfits.

“The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes—she shares them all,” the book’s description reads.

It’ll be the first time some of the outfits in Dolly’s private collection are made available to the public. Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

