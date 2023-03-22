Bellevue family hopes for community support following devastating fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue couple recently lost their family home during a devastating house fire.

As they look to rebuild while also facing health challenges, family members are hoping for community support.

“I was kind of in shock. I just walked into the house and everything was gone. It was weird seeing it,” said Dylan Barry.

A fire broke out last week at Barry’s grandparents home on Buffalo Road in Bellevue. The house was home to Nashville natives Tammy and Toney Moore.

“You think about it, now there are no more family Christmases there. It’s sad because that’s Nanny and Papa’s house. You go there and you get to see them but not anymore,” said Barry.

According to Barry, his grandfather Toney lived in the home his entire life.

Between being displaced and Toney undergoing metastatic bone cancer treatment, the family created a GoFundMe to help them through this hard time.

“Any sort of donation would help. I would like them to keep them in their prayers and anything they could do would be a great help,” said Barry.

