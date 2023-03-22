Avoiding paying parking ticket? These could be the consequences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With paid parking expanding in downtown Nashville, your chance at a parking ticket could go up, but what happens if you refuse to pay that ticket?

You may think private parking companies won’t come after you, but attorney Rob Turner says that’s not always the case.

“If you think you can not pay a private parking ticket and get away with it, you may today, you may tomorrow, but it will eventually catch up with you,” Turner said.

The consequences for not paying a ticket vary depending on whether your ticket is from a private company or from Metro’s parking enforcement.

In the case your ticket is from Metro, you could end up with a date in court and criminal charges.

But private companies have a different option. Turner says their parking lot cameras can send alerts to booting companies that you’ve entered their lot with an outstanding ticket.

Booting fees on some signs in downtown Nashville are more than $60. Turner says most booting companies only take cash so you can’t dispute the charge with your credit card company.

“It’s almost like a cash business and there is no leniency when you start dealing with the booting companies,” Turner said. “These parking companies in downtown Nashville, they’re huge and if you park at one garage they’re probably owned by the same company that owns several other garages.”

One of those companies, Metropolis Payments, referred us to their violation notices, which reads:

“Metropolis Payments assists with facilitating payment of tickets. Metropolis Payments is not a debt collection agency. Please note, all vehicles that fail to pay for parking tickets may be subject to additional fees, referred to a dedicated collection agency or incur other legal action, at the sole discretion of Metropolis.”

Turner’s advice is to pay for extra time so you don’t get a ticket in the first place. If you avoid paying that ticket with a private company - you assume the risk.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.