Apartment building evacuated for roof fire in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large apartment building in downtown Nashville caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews with Nashville Fire were called to 500 Rep. John Lewis Way where the roof of an apartment building was on fire. The fire started just after 5 a.m. and the entire building was evacuated as firefighters worked to isolate and extinguish the flames, according to personnel at the scene.

The fire was contained to just the roof. No injuries were reported.

A fire sparked on the roof of a large apartment building in downtown Nashville.

