5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting

The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.(Source: Gray News)
By Marcus Flowers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

A source close to the investigation told WIS a father was dropping his kids back off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw her new boyfriend there.

That is when the father shot the kids, the boyfriend and himself according to investigators.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright said in a statement that the district “is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Georgia children still in DCS custody
Children won’t be returned to Georgia family until mom submits to drug testing
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has...
Williamson Co. District Attorney Kim Helper dies
Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI releases video of missing teen’s mom pleading for her to return home
Leah Lund hugs one of the teens that came to her house where two teens died in a crash on...
High schoolers grieving loss of two friends, find comfort from unlikely source

Latest News

Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
A giant blob of seaweed called sargassum may be headed toward some popular travel destinations.
Here's what to know about the seaweed blob
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests