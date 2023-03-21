Woman shot multiple times at Donelson motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times inside a motel room in Donelson.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to the Econo Lodge motel on Percy Priest Drive on Monday morning and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Robert Mitchell was detained and interviewed at police headquarters. Mitchell told detectives that he and his girlfriend were arguing in the room about taking each other’s things when she lunged at him with a knife. He said he then shot her to avoid being stabbed, the report states.

The incident was captured on Mitchell’s phone, which was handed over as evidence. In the video, the report states that the girlfriend can be heard calling someone for a ride so she can leave. After a brief silence, the girlfriend shouts at Mitchell to not “go through my things” and then approximately 10 gunshots. She can be heard pleading with Mitchel to stop.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.