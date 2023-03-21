Williamson Co. District Attorney Kim Helper dies


Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has...
Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has confirmed.(Tennessee Attorney Generals Conference)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Long-time District Attorney Kim Helper died on Monday night, her office confirmed.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of District Attorney General Kim Helper. General Helper was a well loved mother, wife, friend, mentor and community leader. She served the 21st Judicial District with distinction and honor as the elected District Attorney General for 15 years,” Stacey Edmondson, Deputy District Attorney General, said in a statement. “General Helper served the State of Tennessee for 25 years this month. Her imprint on this community and the State of Tennessee will be felt for years to come.”

Helper has served as district attorney for the 21st Judicial District since 2008. The district included Williamson, Lewis, Hickman and Perry counties until 2022. Williamson County became its own district after the 2022 election. Helper was appointed to fill the seat of Ronald Davis in 2008 after his death. She was elected to serve the remainder of his term in 2008 and re-elected in 2014 and 2022.

She was a member of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lodge #41, Fraternal Order of Police, Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Board, Williamson County Republican Career Women, Leadership Franklin Alumni Association, Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Alumni and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, Helper worked in Tennessee as an assistant attorney general in the criminal justice division.

