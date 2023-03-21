Warmer temperatures Tuesday with rain moving in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb to highs near 60 Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of a late day rain shower.

The bulk of our rain is expected tonight and into the first half of our Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will stretch into the mid 60s as showers work their way out through our afternoon.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs pushing back near 80! It will also be a breezy day with gusts over 20mph at times.

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front is expected to bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through the Mid State. Starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening we’ll have a risk of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. More specific details will come in the next couple of days. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A shower may try and hang around into very early Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out for the afternoon and get some sunshine back with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. A late day shower cannot be ruled out, but our next round of rain should hold off until Sunday night and into Monday.

