Warmer temperatures Tuesday with rain moving in

A warmer day is in store for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but expect more clouds and even a late day rain shower.
South winds will push highs near 80 on Thursday.
South winds will push highs near 80 on Thursday.(wsmv)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb to highs near 60 Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of a late day rain shower.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

The bulk of our rain is expected tonight and into the first half of our Wednesday.  Temperatures on Wednesday will stretch into the mid 60s as showers work their way out through our afternoon.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs pushing back near 80!  It will also be a breezy day with gusts over 20mph at times.

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front is expected to bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through the Mid State.  Starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening we’ll have a risk of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.  More specific details will come in the next couple of days.  Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A shower may try and hang around into very early Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out for the afternoon and get some sunshine back with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.  A late day shower cannot be ruled out, but our next round of rain should hold off until Sunday night and into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Body found in yard may be tied to earlier crash in White House
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo
2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Five Georgia children still in custody; advocates demand release

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alfred Crawford has medical conditions that may make...
Elderly man with medical conditions missing from Nashville
The official start of spring
The official start of spring
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill
Car crashes into front porch
Police look for driver who crashed into East Nashville home