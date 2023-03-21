TN ministers: “banning abortion is not pro-life”

The bill is headed to Senate on Tuesday.
A group of ministers traveled from across Tennessee to rally at the State Capitol.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of ministers traveled from across Tennessee to rally at the State Capitol and speak out for what they want to be changed with the state’s abortion ban.

From 11:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Tennessee faith leaders rallied at the legislative lounge.

The rally called on lawmakers to change Tennessee’s abortion ban. Those ministers said banning abortion is not pro-life.

This latest bill that passed the House would make some changes. It gets rid of the affirmative defense for doctors. The proposed legislation adds that they may do abortions for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. Democrats and medical experts are worried this bill is not fully protecting doctors and pregnant women.

The legislation allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgment” when deciding if an abortion is necessary, but it does not include any exceptions for rape and incest.

The bill is going to the Senate on Tuesday. After that, the bill could make it to the governor’s desk.

