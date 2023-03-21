Titans agree to deal with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans(Tennessee Titans/NFL)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms Monday on a contract with free agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Murphy-Bunting was a second-round pick in 2019 by Tampa Bay and played a key role in helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in his second season.

Murphy-Bunting played 53 games with 36 starts in four years in Tampa Bay. He had 139 tackles, six interceptions, and 21 passes defensed in his career, along with four forced fumbles. He had two interceptions and 31 tackles in 12 games last season.

Murphy-Bunting's biggest impact came during the 2020 playoff run when he became the first player since Hall of Famer Ed Reed to have an interception in the first three playoff games of his career. He added a pass defensed in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

