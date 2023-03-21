Springfield Police investigate shooting on Memorial Boulevard

The shooting took place next door to Wendy’s, according to Springfield Police.
Authorities are reportedly reviewing surveillance video.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting next to a Wendy’s in Springfield on Sunday.

Springfield Police responded to a “possible shooting victim” just before 6 p.m. near the corner of Memorial Boulevard and 10th Avenue, Smokey Barn News reports.

Witnesses at the scene told SBN that an argument near the Friend’s Market parking lot escalated and that a single gunshot was heard.

The shooting victim reportedly limped down 10th Avenue toward Main Street where he was intercepted by Robertson County officials.

Parking lot next door to Wendy's taped off for investigation.
Parking lot next door to Wendy's taped off for investigation. (Smokey Barn News)

Robertson County EMS told SBN the victim was transported to Skyline Medical with a single gunshot wound to the leg, and that he is expected to recover.

Police are focusing their investigation on the Friend’s Market parking lot and Wendy’s next door, according to SBN.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

