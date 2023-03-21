Shoppers hope for lower food prices as one store pauses egg sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices soaring over the past year, the Dollar Tree has stopped selling eggs.

Some shoppers in Nashville were surprised to hear the news, especially with Easter only a few weeks away.

“It’s heartbreaking honestly because there are people that come here because it’s the closest store to them. Maybe they don’t have a home and this is the closest they can get,” said Dollar Tree customer Summer Hoggard.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are 70% more expensive than a year ago.

Dollar Tree previously sold cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25, but as of now you won’t find them on the shelves.

“Everything has gone up. All boats rise on a rising tide,” stated Ed.

Shoppers like Ed believe higher costs could become the new norm.

“If grocery stores and suppliers think that they can get $6 a pound for butter or $6 a dozen for eggs, there is not much hope that they are going to come off,” explained Ed.

But despite rising numbers in other stores, some customers are just hoping locations like Dollar Tree will continue to stay affordable.

“Dollar Tree as a whole could honestly benefit from keeping their prices low because that is what they are known for. People come in there and they will still spend a lot of money,” Hoggard said.

The company says it will bring back eggs when the cost goes down.

