Senate Republican Caucus votes in favor of confidence in Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Republican Caucus held a vote of no-confidence where they voted on whether they would continue supporting Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

McNally was under scrutiny because of his recent Instagram activity where he allegedly commented on a gay model’s nearly nude photos. Comments included “you light up my world” and various fire and heart emojis.

On Monday evening, it was revealed the Senate Republican Caucus voted 19 to 7 in favor of the speaker’s continued leadership.

“I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today. We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it,” McNally said in a statement following the vote.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.