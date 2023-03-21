Senate Republican Caucus votes in favor of confidence in Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

McNally was under scrutiny because of his recent Instagram activity.
Randy McNally
Randy McNally(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Republican Caucus held a vote of no-confidence where they voted on whether they would continue supporting Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity

McNally was under scrutiny because of his recent Instagram activity where he allegedly commented on a gay model’s nearly nude photos. Comments included “you light up my world” and various fire and heart emojis.

On Monday evening, it was revealed the Senate Republican Caucus voted 19 to 7 in favor of the speaker’s continued leadership.

“I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today. We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it,” McNally said in a statement following the vote.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Body found in yard tied to earlier crash in White House
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo
2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Five Georgia children still in custody; advocates demand release

Latest News

WSMV nurse attack
Man arrested for attacking nurse
gun generic
Hillsboro High School student found with loaded gun, school officials say
Nashville man who threatened women with hammer
Man wanted for threatening women with hammer in Historic Edgefield
WSMV hammer suspect
Man accused of threatening women with hammer