Search continues for missing Benton County girl

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has been missing from Benton County for more than a week as multiple agencies continue the search.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with other agencies, are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead in the area around her home on Saddletree Road in Camden.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aaliyah on March 16, but she has been missing since Monday, March 13.

Aaliyah is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, and has red hair with green eyes. TBI says she was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

Federal, state, and local agencies search for a missing teenager in Benton County. (Tennessee River Valley News)

Anyone with information on Aaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

