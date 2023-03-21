Rain Returns to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain showers are moving into Middle Tennessee and continuing through early Wednesday. Big warm up Thursday followed by strong to severe storms Friday.

RAIN THROUGH TOMORROW:

Rain expands in coverage this evening as temperatures drop back into the 40s.

Rain showers will be likely early on Wednesday, tapering off during the afternoon. Any late day sunshine will boost temperatures into the low 60s.

WARM AND BREEZY THURSDAY:

Thursday will be variably cloudy with sunshine most prevalent during the afternoon. With a gusty southerly wind, temperatures will jump into the 70s and lowermost 80s.

STORMS LATE FRIDAY -- First Alert Weather Day in Effect:

Friday will be very mild, if not warm, once again. Expect some sunshine, but clouds will gather and become more widespread during the afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop first over southwest Kentucky and then slowly spread southeastward. Watch for flooding to develop Friday night in some areas over southern Kentucky. It will be possible there, especially.

Thunderstorms will push eastward through the Mid State Friday night. Some could be strong - severe with damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The most likely area for severe weather will be along and west of I-65. Brief heavy downpours are likely to impact all of the Mid State and southern Kentucky.

Storms will clear the Mid State by Saturday morning.

A round of strong to severe storms will move through the Mid State late on Friday. (WSMV)

MILD FOR THE WEEKEND:

Any early showers will depart Saturday morning. Sunshine will return as temperatures recover to near 70.

Clouds and showers will return quickly on Sunday, likely reaching Nashville during the afternoon. The high will again be near 70.

SHOWERS NEXT WEEK:

More rain’s likely on Monday. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Cooler and drier weather will develop for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the 50s.

