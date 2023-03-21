Police look for driver who crashed into East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who an East Nashville woman said crashed his car into her home on Saturday night before driving off.

The woman was inside her Meridian Street home when the car crashed into her home.

Via Perez said a man crashed into her front porch, jumped back into his car and sped off. He damaged more than just her home.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Perez said.

Saturday was anything but a quiet night for Perez.

“The entire house was jolted, the paintings came off the wall, the book shelve fell forward, the couch was thrown forward,” Perez said, describing what happened when the car crashed into the home.

Perez said she ran outside and found a car crashed into her brick porch.

“When I open the door, there is smoke everywhere. There’s smoke in the cabin, every single airbag is deployed. Anti-freeze is leaking everywhere,” Perez said.

Perez said she ran to the car to check on the driver.

“He stumbles out and I asked him if he was OK because that was my first concern, how are you even alive after hitting that, and he just said OK,” she said. “He took off running down the street, and my initial though was that he was going to get help because I’m thinking there’s no way somebody would take off.”

A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught video showing the man running form the crash about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, but seconds later the man turned around.

“He came back. He got in the car and at that point I said, ‘No, you can’t leave,’ and he said, ‘Yes,’ just the word yes,” Perez said.

Perez said while she was on the phone with police, the man sped off down the street leaving her with the damages, an injured neck and a new fear.

“Now, every car that passes, I feel like it’s going to crash into the house,” she said. “Obviously, that’s not true, but now it’s going to take some time to realize that’s not a common occurrence and that people don’t normally just crash in the houses.”

Perez said she plans to ask the city to put up a guard rail on the corner of the street to better protect her home.

Until the driver is arrested, she said she will continue to worry for her safety and her neighbors.

