Nolensville man accused of creating fraudulent DraftKings accounts

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nolensville man faces felony charges after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he committed fraud while using the online sports betting platform, DraftKings.

Bruce Orr, 32, is charged with eight counts of identity theft. In September, TBI special agents began investigating fraud committed through DraftKings. Working with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel, authorities found a large number of accounts were fraudulently created and associated with an address in Nolensville. Authorities later determined the accounts were created by Orr.

The Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments on March 13, charging Orr with identity theft. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on $35,000 bond.

