Nashville SC to help raise future service dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club is teaming up with two organizations to help co-raise a Labrador Retriever puppy with a big future.

In partnership with America’s VetDogs and Western Governors University, the 10-week-old pup will undergo training with the soccer club to become a service dog, according to a release by Nashville SC.

The puppy will serve as a future service dog for a veteran, first responder or active-duty service member with disabilities.

The pup shows off his soccer skills. (Nashville Soccer Club)

Nashville SC’s new furry friend will attend community events and select matches, exposing him to different situations and environments and allowing him to become a confident and calm future service dog.

The club’s front-office staff, players and fans will help him with basic training and socialization for the next 14 to 16 months.

“We are proud to support America’s VetDogs and this extraordinary program to uplift our first responders and veteran communities,” Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill said in a media release. “Service animals provide amazing benefits, new hope, and joy for many people in need; it is a privilege for our club, players, and fans to serve first responders and veterans in this way.”

The future service dog is unnamed, and the club wants to give fans the opportunity to change that. From now until March 23, fans can vote from three name options: Captain, Cash and Riff. You can cast your vote here.

The name will be revealed at a match on March 25.

