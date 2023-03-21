Man charged with attacking nurse at Centennial Hospital

The man allegedly struck a male nurse in the face with a metal object.
The man was laying in one of the hospital's hallway beds when he allegedly struck a male nurse in the face with a metal object.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday morning who allegedly hit a nurse with a metal object at a local hospital.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to Tristar Centennial Medical Center to take a man to the cold weather shelter. When they arrived, they discovered 49-year-old Issah Abdallah unresponsive on a hallway bed.

Police told nurses to call them if the man still wanted a ride to the shelter when he woke up.

As the officers were leaving the hospital, a nurse tracked them down and said Abdallah had just attacked a nurse. When they returned, Abdallah was lying on the floor, and a male nurse was standing next to him with blood pouring from his face, the report states.

The nurse told the officers that Abdallah hit him in the face with the metal baseplate for a thermometer. The nurse’s injury would require three stitches, according to the report.

The officers arrested Abdallah without further incident and he was booked for trespassing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

