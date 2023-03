NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country musician Luke Combs announced on Monday afternoon that he and his wife are expecting.

In an Instagram post, Combs said “joining the 2 under 2 club!”

Combs and his wife are expecting to have the baby in September.

In addition, Combs also revealed that their second baby will be a boy.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.