Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Map showing crash and the discovery of a body in White House.
Body found in yard tied to earlier crash in White House
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Two teenagers died and a baby was injured in a crash on Old Murfreesboro Road.
2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Five Georgia children still in custody; advocates demand release

Latest News

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, 35, says he has no regrets about his vaccination status...
Djokovic says he doesn't regret not getting vaccine
WSMV Aaliya Whitehead
Benton County girl still missing
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer patients rally for easier access to FDA-approved treatments