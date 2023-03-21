Hillsboro High School student found with loaded gun, school officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a scheduled K9 search at Hillsboro High School on Monday, officials found a loaded gun in a student’s backpack in a classroom, according to officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS).

The handgun was immediately secured by School Security and Metro Nashville Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown for approximately one hour while police finished the search and their initial investigation.

An official for MNPS said possession of a firearm on campus is a zero-tolerance offense and the student responsible will be subject to appropriate disciplinary actions and criminal charges.

