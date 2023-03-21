First Alert Forecast: Rain Showers on the Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers will move into the Mid State late today and this evening.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This afternoon will remain cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. A few light sprinkles will move in from the west toward the afternoon commute. Rain will expand in coverage this evening as temperatures drop back into the 40s.

Rain showers will be likely early on Wednesday, tapering off during the afternoon. Any late day sunshine will boost temperatures into the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be variably cloudy with sunshine most prevalent during the afternoon. With a gusty southerly wind, temperatures will jump into the 70s and lowermost 80s.

STORMS LATE FRIDAY -- First Alert Weather Day in Effect:

Friday will be very mild, if not warm, once again. Expect some sunshine, but clouds will gather and become more widespread during the afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop first over southwest Kentucky and then slowly spread southeastward. Watch for flooding to develop Friday night in some areas over southern Kentucky. It will be possible there, especially.

Thunderstorms will push eastward through the Mid State Friday night. Some could be strong - severe with damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The most likely area for severe weather will be along and west of I-65. Brief heavy downpours are likely to impact all of the Mid State and southern Kentucky.

Storms will clear the Mid State by Saturday morning.

Strong - severe storms are possible late Friday in our area. (WSMV)

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Any early showers will depart Saturday morning. Sunshine will return as temperatures recover through the 60s.

Clouds and showers will return quickly on Sunday, likely reaching Nashville during the afternoon.

More rain’s likely on Monday.

Cooler and drier weather will develop for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

