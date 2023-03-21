Elderly man with medical conditions missing from Nashville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alfred Crawford has medical conditions that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without help.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Alfred Crawford who went missing in Nashville Monday.
Crawford has medical conditions that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without help, according to the TBI.
Crawford, who is 5′11″ and 220 pounds, was last seen near McCampbell Avenue on March 20.
If you see Crawford, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Crawford is one of four missing adults in Tennessee with active Silver Alerts.
Tennessee’s Silver Alert law applies to missing people who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment, or disability.
