Elderly man with medical conditions missing from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Alfred Crawford who went missing in Nashville Monday.

Crawford has medical conditions that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without help, according to the TBI.

Crawford, who is 5′11″ and 220 pounds, was last seen near McCampbell Avenue on March 20.

If you see Crawford, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Crawford is one of four missing adults in Tennessee with active Silver Alerts.

Tennessee’s Silver Alert law applies to missing people who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment, or disability.

Alfred was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, blue jeans, black shoes.

He has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely w/o assistance.

If you have seen Alfred, please call Metro Police at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/YyKngFRmnA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2023

