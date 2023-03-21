Dyersburg woman indicted for death of her 9-month-old child

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County grand jury indicted a mother in connection with the death of her 9-month-old.

Kathryn Williams, 43, was indicted with reckless homicide in early March.

According to Dyersburg Police Department, Williams fell asleep in her bedroom while two children were in the bathtub.

Preliminary medical findings suggest the child drowned, said police. The final autopsy results are pending.

Williams’s next court appearance is April 18.

