Body found in yard tied to earlier crash in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating both a crash and the discovery of a body nearly a half-mile away as related incidents in White House on Sunday morning.

According to Smokey Barn News, a Hyundai Genesis struck two mailboxes and crashed in the early morning hours on Sunday, coming to rest in the front yard of a house at 3520 Pleasant Grove Road. No one was found at the scene when police arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. and the vehicle was towed away.

SBN reports that a 911 call was made nearly an hour and a half later to report a body in the yard of a home less than half a mile from the crash site. Robertson County EMS responded to the scene at 3422 Pleasant Grove Road and discovered the body of 54-year-old Andrew Armstrong. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Robertson County EMS, the man’s body showed no visible injuries or trauma but possibly sustained internal damage. The investigation shows Armstrong walked away from the crash, possibly looking for help before collapsing in the yard.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death but the extreme cold could have been a factor, SBN reported.

