91-year-old Nashville Chick-fil-A team member retiring

Ms. Marie became what Chick-fil-A calls a “local celebrity.”
Ms. Marie retirement Chick-fil-A sign
Ms. Marie retirement Chick-fil-A sign(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 91-year-old beloved team member of a Nashville Chick-fil-A will be retiring after 11 years of service.

Marie Cothran, known as “Ms. Marie,” began working at the Chick-Fil-A in West Nashville on Charlotte Pike when she was just 80 years old.

Chick-fil-A said Ms. Marie was a humble servant at the restaurant and was known for her positivity, friendliness and exceptional work ethic.

Over the years, Ms. Marie developed strong relationships with other team members, guests and the community becoming what Chick-fil-A calls a “local celebrity.”

“Ms. Marie is often described as the heart and soul of the restaurant”, said Chick-fil-A Charlotte Pike Operator Will Sims. “She’s been an integral member of our team for years, leaving everyone she meets with a smile. We’re so honored to have served alongside Ms. Marie for so long, and we wish her nothing but the best in retirement!”

Chick-fil-A on Charlotte Pike is inviting the community to say goodbye to Ms. Marie on Thursday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. All are invited and welcome to come and wish her well.

