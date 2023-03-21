5 kids struck in Edgehill hit-and-run, police say

The kids ages ranged from 5 to 10 years old.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two women accused of hitting children and driving off in Edgehill on Sunday.

Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene after five children were hit at Horton Avenue and 12th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses. Witnesses told police that an older brownish sedan, occupied by two females, hit five kids.

Both witnesses told officers that the suspects’ vehicle had a green light and that the children may have walked across the road when they weren’t supposed to.

At that time, the car hit the kids, and then drove south on 12th Avenue South towards Wedgewood Avenue, police said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The boy said his body hurt everywhere, and the girl said her head hurt.

The kids ages ranged from 5 to 10 years old. All parents were at the scene when officers arrived.

