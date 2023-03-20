Two teens dead after crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are dead after their car struck a tree and caught on fire in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, the crash occurred on Jones Parkway near Brentmeade Boulevard on Saturday around 2 p.m.

The investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on Jones Parkway when their car left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire, BPD reported.

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department responded and extinguished the fire, but both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old was identified as Joshua Chin-Curlee, of Brentwood. The identity of the 14-year-old was not released.

Both victims were said to be Brentwood residents.

