Neighbors organize clean-up event to spread love after vandalism in Sylvan Park neighborhood

Swastikas, racial slurs and other hateful language were plastered on homes.
After more than 4 different homeowners had their homes vandalized in the Sylvan Park area. One resident organized a clean-up event to spread a message of love.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After several homes in a neighborhood were vandalized, neighbors came together to spread the message of love.

On Sunday morning a community was stunned after more than four homes were vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Sylvan Park.

When people walked outside to find Swastikas, the N-word and hateful words spray painted on the sides of homes, many were outraged, but one homeowner took this as an opportunity to spread a different message.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Swastikas, hate messages sprayed on Sylvan Park homes

In Ring doorbell camera surveillance footage, two men were seen on camera in the act of vandalizing. One man thought he had covered the camera with spray paint, but it still managed to capture video.

In the video, two people can be seen stealing someone’s American flag before moving to the side and spray painting something on the side of a home.

Lizzie Harvey was one of the four homeowners whose homes were vandalized.

“We woke up this morning to a police officer knocking on our door telling us that our house was vandalized,” Harvey said.

Although the home shown on the video wasn’t Harvey, officials with the Metro Police Department believe those are the same suspects that also vandalized her home.

“We just thought it would be normal graffiti,” Harvey said. “We didn’t think too much of it and when we went outside, obviously, we were shocked to see that we were victims of a hate crime.”

Harvey said she and her family were in disbelief.

“I think that the rhetoric in this country is increasing, we are feeling it here at home in Nashville,” Harvey said. “We are not immune to this.”

Instead of quickly cleaning up the graffiti, like the four homes, Harvey and her husband decided to do something else.

The Harvey’s organized a community clean-up event to not only allow neighbors, including children to help clean up the graffiti but to spread a message of love.

“It is imperative that we speak up and not remain silent,” Harvey said.

While they cleaned, children used chalk and markers to create signs that promote love.

“You see this message? This is the message I want you all to get,” Harvey said. “Our neighborhood welcomes all ages races, religions, gender identities and family configurations. We firmly reject and refuse any fruitless attempts to derail and distract us from maintaining this hospitable safe and positive place to be good neighbors.”

Metro Police has asked the public if the men caught on the surveillance video look familiar to anyone. Police ask anyone who may know the people caught on video to contact their crime stoppers line.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Fatal crash
Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
I-40 East reopens following crash, 3 taken to hospital
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Sunday evening weather update
Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way