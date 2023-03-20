Man attacked while jogging at East Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an attack on a man out for a run in Tom Joy Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 30-year-old man ran past a silver SUV that the suspect was sitting in. The suspect jumped out and attacked the man from behind with a pipe, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and a severe cut on his leg. The injuries are not believed to be serious.

The suspect stole the man’s phone, jumped back in the SUV and drove away. The phone was tracked and recovered nearby after it appeared to be thrown out the window.

Police said it was an unprovoked random attack with no known motive.

The suspect was between the age of 25 and 30 and is about 5′9″ with a thin build. He has short black hair, a short beard, and a mustache, according to police.

Metro Police believe the suspect may be connected to another robbery in the past week.

Police are asking people in the area of the park to check cameras and call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 with information.

