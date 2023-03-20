Human remains found in Maury Co. in 2020 identified

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said they identified human remains that were discovered in November 2020 in a wooded area off Hood Road.

On Jan. 26, 2023, officials received confirmation positively identifying Amanda Newcomb as the human remains.

Officials collected Newcomb’s remains in 2020 and sent them to a medical examiner’s office. There was no cause of death that could be determined; however, anthropologists were able to give investigators a potential timeline and profile of Jane Doe at the time.

Maury County investigators also ruled out reported missing females from across the state.

In November 2021, officials began working with a private lab in Texas to obtain a DNA sample for genealogy processing.

A year later, in November 2022, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office received information listing possible ancestors several generations back. They were able to contact one of the living descendants, beginning to construct a family tree.

A few months later, with the help of G. Wrather, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered a “potential suspect.”

After finding the nearest relative of the suspect and collecting DNA, a sample was sent to the lab for comparison.

Afterward, officials received confirmation the person’s remains were Newcomb’s.

Officials with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone that has had any contact with Newcomb or knew anyone associated with Newcomb between February 2018 and early 2020 contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at the following:

Dispatch: 931-388-5151

Lt. Roscoe Voss: 931-375-6601 or by emailing at rvoss@maurycounty-tn.gov

Sheriff Bucky Rowland: 931-375-8601

