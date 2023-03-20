First Alert Forecast: Warmer Week Ahead

Strong-severe thunderstorms are expected in the Mid State and southern Kentucky on Friday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A big warm-up is in store this week with temperatures reaching 80° on Thursday.

It'll turn warmer this week.
It'll turn warmer this week.(WSMV)

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be sunny and chilly. The lack of wind will make it feel pleasant in the sunshine, however, as we usher in a new season. Spring begins officially at 4:24 pm.

Tonight will turn cold again. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for 1 am - 8 am, Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble back to or just below freezing by sunrise, Tuesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Temperatures will drop to around freezing again tonight.
Temperatures will drop to around freezing again tonight.(WSMV)

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tuesday will feature an increase in clouds. It’ll turn slightly milder with a high of 60. A sprinkle or two will be possible by the evening commute.

Rain showers will expand in coverage Tuesday night, carrying into at least early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will stay relatively cloudy with even milder weather.

Thursday will turn very warm thanks to some sunshine and a developing southerly breeze. Count on highs around 80.

FRIDAY:

Strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday.

The threat for storms will begin over southwest Kentucky early in the day. A batch of storms will then push across the Mid State Friday afternoon or evening. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Partly cloudy and cooler weather will develop for Saturday.

Sunday will turn milder, with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.
Two teens dead after crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Henry County Sheriff's Office logo
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County

Latest News

WSMV afternoon highs
First Alert Forecast: Cold start followed by warmer temps this week
WSMV afternoon highs
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Sunday evening weather update
Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update