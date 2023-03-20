First Alert Forecast: Warmer Week Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A big warm-up is in store this week with temperatures reaching 80° on Thursday.

It'll turn warmer this week. (WSMV)

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be sunny and chilly. The lack of wind will make it feel pleasant in the sunshine, however, as we usher in a new season. Spring begins officially at 4:24 pm.

Tonight will turn cold again. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for 1 am - 8 am, Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble back to or just below freezing by sunrise, Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop to around freezing again tonight. (WSMV)

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tuesday will feature an increase in clouds. It’ll turn slightly milder with a high of 60. A sprinkle or two will be possible by the evening commute.

Rain showers will expand in coverage Tuesday night, carrying into at least early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will stay relatively cloudy with even milder weather.

Thursday will turn very warm thanks to some sunshine and a developing southerly breeze. Count on highs around 80.

FRIDAY:

Strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday.

The threat for storms will begin over southwest Kentucky early in the day. A batch of storms will then push across the Mid State Friday afternoon or evening. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Partly cloudy and cooler weather will develop for Saturday.

Sunday will turn milder, with highs in the mid 70s.

