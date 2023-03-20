First Alert Forecast: Cold start followed by warmer temps this week

After another cold start to our day but temperatures should rebound much better than what we saw this weekend with highs in the mid-50s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

More clouds build in this evening and overnight with lows dropping to near and below freezing once again. Another Freeze Warning goes into effect for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon is going to be warmer, but with more clouds throughout the day. Highs will top off near 60 in the afternoon and I can’t totally rule out a late-day rain shower.

More rain is expected Tuesday night and into the first half of our Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will rise into the mid-60s.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs pushing back near 80 in the afternoon! It will also be a touch on the breezy side with gusts over 20mph at times.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front is expected to bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through the Mid State. Right now details are limited, but more to come as we make our way through the week. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday are going to dry out with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.

Highs on Saturday fall into the 60s, but we’re right back in the 70s by Sunday.

