Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.
Two teens dead after crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Henry County Sheriff's Office logo
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
Neighbors organize clean-up event to spread love after vandalism in Sylvan Park neighborhood
Officer badge in Franklin, TN.
Crash on I-65 leaves man critically injured in Franklin
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in...
Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny