Crash on I-65 leaves man critically injured in Franklin

The crash occurred early Sunday morning near Goose Creek Bypass.
Officer badge in Franklin, TN.
Officer badge in Franklin, TN.(FPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after a crash on I-65 in Franklin Sunday morning.

The crash happened right before 4 a.m. near Goose Creek Bypass at the Peytonsville Road interchange.

Franklin Police said a man’s vehicle was stopped in a lane of travel on the interstate when it was rear-ended by another driver.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was found severely injured outside of his vehicle. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it wasn’t clear if the man was ejected from the vehicle when it was hit or if he was outside of his car during the crash.

Franklin Police said there were indications that the stopped car may not have had its lights on at the time of the crash.

The other driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Crash Reconstructionists from Franklin PD’s Traffic Unit responded and are investigating. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.
Two teens dead after crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Henry County Sheriff's Office logo
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Mount Juliet
Henry County Sheriff's Office logo
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County
Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on I-40 near Mt. Julier Road.
1 killed in crash on I-40 East in Mount Juliet