Cold Night with Warmer Days Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Spring arrives at 4:24 PM today. If you are ready for Spring temperatures, you’ll like this week by Thursday afternoon highs will reach 80°. There are a couple of chances for rain and thunderstorms too.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, will turn cold again. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for 1 am - 8 am, Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble back to or just below freezing by sunrise, Tuesday. The sky will remain clear.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tuesday more clouds move in. It will be slightly milder with a high of 60. A sprinkle or two will be possible by the evening commute.

Rain showers will expand in coverage Tuesday night, carrying into at least early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will stay relatively cloudy with even milder weather, high in the low 60s.

Thursday will turn very warm thanks to some sunshine and a developing southerly breeze. Count on highs around 80.

South winds will push highs near 80 on Thursday. (wsmv)

FRIDAY:

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday.

The threat of storms will begin over southwest Kentucky. A batch of storms will then push across the Mid State Friday afternoon into the evening. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Partly cloudy and cooler weather will develop on Saturday, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will turn milder, with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible.

