Body found in yard may be tied to earlier crash in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating both a crash on Sunday morning and the discovery of a body nearly a half-mile away as related incidents in White House.

According to Smokey Barn News, a vehicle struck a pole in the early morning hours on Sunday near 3520 Pleasant Grove Road. No one was found at the scene when police arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. and the vehicle was towed away.

SBN reports that a 911 call was made nearly an hour and a half later to report a body in the yard of a home less than half a mile from the crash site. Robertson County EMS responded to the scene at 3422 Pleasant Grove Road and discovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Robertson County EMS, the man’s body showed no visible injuries or trauma but possibly sustained internal damage. The man is believed to be in his 50s and the investigation shows he may have walked from the crash looking for help before collapsing in the yard. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death but the extreme cold could have been a factor, SBN reported.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which has only identified the deceased as a male in his 50s.

