2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were killed and an infant was injured in a crash on Old Murfreesboro Road in Wilson County on Sunday.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the vicinity of 4275 Old Murfreesboro Road.

The vehicle, driven by Toby Lackey, 19, was traveling north before entering a right curve. He overcorrected and crossed the center line, causing the car to leave the road on the left side, and hit an embankment before colliding with a tree.

Lackey and Cali Minor, a passenger who is also 19, were killed in the crash. Additionally, an infant in the backseat was injured.

Troopers said Lackey and Minor were not wearing seat belts. The infant was in a child restraining device.

