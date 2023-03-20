2 teens killed, infant injured in crash near Lebanon

The crash occurred on Old Murfreesboro Road on Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were killed and an infant was injured in a crash on Old Murfreesboro Road in Wilson County on Sunday.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the vicinity of 4275 Old Murfreesboro Road.

The vehicle, driven by Toby Lackey, 19, was traveling north before entering a right curve. He overcorrected and crossed the center line, causing the car to leave the road on the left side, and hit an embankment before colliding with a tree.

Lackey and Cali Minor, a passenger who is also 19, were killed in the crash. Additionally, an infant in the backseat was injured.

Troopers said Lackey and Minor were not wearing seat belts. The infant was in a child restraining device.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.
Two teens dead after crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Police chase leads to semi-truck crash
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Henry County Sheriff's Office logo
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County

Latest News

One person is in serious condition after a shooting at the Econo Lodge in Donelson.
1 person seriously injured in shooting at Donelson hotel
WSMV shooting scene
One person injuried in shooting at Donelson motel
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
TN legislature to honor Smyrna athlete who lost her legs
Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on I-40 near Mt. Julier Road.
1 killed in crash on I-40 East in Mount Juliet