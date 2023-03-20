2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County

MCDONOUGH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead, one person was injured and a man is facing charges following a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

THP said all three vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 641 when the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Jason Charland, 38, and Patricia Charland, 32, were both killed in the crash.

Terrence Creech, 56, from Georgia, was left injured.

Harry Walker, 86, has charges pending as a result of the investigation, according to THP.

