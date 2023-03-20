1 person seriously injured in shooting at Donelson hotel

The shooting occurred Monday morning at the Econo Lodge on Percy Priest Drive
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the Econo Lodge on Percy Priest Drive. One person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

