Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say

Lauren Powley, 36, bit the child during an argument, according to a police report.
Lauren Powley, 36
Lauren Powley, 36(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman bit a child during an argument, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Lauren Powley, 36, and her child were at the parking lot at 130 S. Central Street when the two started arguing.

During the argument, Powley leaned forward, pulled the child towards her and bit them once above their right ear on the head, the police report stated.

When officers asked Powley if there was a fight in the parking lot, Powley said, “Not really.” The officers said that that was not a no, she replied, “Whatever, I hurt my child.”

Powley was charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Fatal crash
Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

Groceries
Fort Care to give away free food in Oak Grove, KY
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East, possible fuel spill in Loudon Co.
Crash
One in critical condition after crash on I-65 in Franklin
Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s and upper teens leading to a hard freeze.
Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way